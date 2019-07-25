Yorkshire Building Society announces strong first half

​Yorkshire Building Society​ ​said it has made a strong start to 2019 ​i​n a challenging market​.​

The society, which will become the only financial services provider with the word Yorkshire in its title once Yorkshire Bank switches to the Virgin Money name, reported a 14 per cent decline in pre-tax profit to £76.5m in the six months to June 30.

However, this was due to timing issues and the bank pointed to its core operating profit, which rose 13 per cent to £97.5m.

Mike Regnier, chief executive of Yorkshire Building Society, said: "Our core operating profit is up. The pre-tax profit is down due to accounting differences and will come back."

The society said it maintained steady levels of mortgages and savings growth.

It opened 84,529 new savings accounts over the first half and increasing savings balances to £30.3bn.

Mr Regnier said: “I’m pleased to announce the society has made a strong start to 2019.

“We have continued to focus on our core purpose of helping people to secure and maintain a place they call home, to build financial resilience and to do so in a way that maintains the society’s long-term financial stability. We’ve been doing this for 150 years, but it’s particularly important at a time when many people are facing very real challenges such as housing affordability, a decade of low interest rates in the savings market and passing wealth between generations."

He said the society's strong financial health is a reflection of its disciplined approach.

“We have continued to lower our costs to ensure we’re giving members good value for money, resulting in a reduction in our underlying management expenditure," he said.

“We’ll continue to focus on enhancing our digital capabilities. We’re improving the digital services we offer members as well as putting ourselves in a good position to ensure we’re able to maximise the opportunities offered by advances in technology, including Open Banking.”

The society said it is working with employers and communities to deliver financial well-being and education. As well as offering direct-from salary savings schemes to build better financial resilience across Britain’s workforce, it also delivered financial education sessions through its Money Minds scheme to 3,310 young people across the country.

Customer satisfaction remained a key priority for the group, which reported a 24 per cent increase in its Net Promoter Score to +51 from +41 six months ago.

The society continued to enhance its digital capabilities, improving the navigation on its website, launching a new web chat platform for direct mortgages and savings customers, and simplifying processes to remove paper.

It continued to offer savings rates which were typically 0.37 per cent higher than the market average.