Yorkshire Covid test firm lays off 60 staff after Government fails to pay for tests

Abingdon technicians working on the rapid test foiling machine

The York-based firm said: "The lack of payment has already had significant implications for Abingdon, a Northern Powerhouse company, and its employees and, due to the need to contain costs and manage cash, the company's workforce has reduced from 190 to 130 employees over the past four months with a number of valued employees having to be made redundant.

"The pressure on cash flow will increase the longer that payment by DHSC is outstanding.

"As a small UK company that stepped up to support the UK Government when asked and a company that has no political affiliations at all it feels that the only people directly affected by the judicial review process are Abingdon's employees, investors and other stakeholders."

By the end of June, Abingdon said it was owed a total of £6.7m plus interest from the DHSC for components that Abingdon has procured on the DHSC's behalf (£1.5m) and for AbC-19TM kits (£5.2m including VAT) the company has delivered to the DHSC in the period from November 2020 through to January 2021.

Abingdon said: "Despite having been informed by the DHSC in January 2021, verbally and in writing, that payment for the 1 million tests had been cleared, the company understands that the DHSC has now chosen not to pay any of these outstanding sums until after the completion of the Judicial Review proceedings initiated by the Good Law Project.

"The DHSC has also stated that, if Abingdon commences legal proceedings to recover the outstanding sums, it will apply to have those proceedings stayed until after the determination of the Judicial Review.