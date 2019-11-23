Yorkshire engineer wins national award for work on new Leeds Station roof

Have your say

An engineer from Yorkshire has won a national award for her part in designing the new Leeds Station roof.

Emily Shaw, who lives in York, won the Railway Industry Alliance's (RIA) Future Leader Award recognising her engineering and leadership skills showcased on the roof project.

Programme manager Emily went up against industry peers from across the country, first being whittled down to three shortlisters before she picked up the award at the RIA's annual RISE Awards in London.

When commenting on Emily’s win the judges said: “Emily has demonstrated leadership skills by taking her ideas and incorporating it into a business as usual environment.”

TSP Projects, lead by Emily, transformed the Leeds City Station roof and southern shopping concourse as part of a £161m redevelopment of the station.

The design incorporates a gold façade, transparent roof and high tech 'mood boosting' lighting - a first for stations in the UK.

Craig Scott, CEO at TSP Projects said “We are delighted that Emily has been identified as a future leader in RIA’s RISE awards.

"Emily’s leadership qualities are very clear in the successful projects she has delivered and I am delighted the judges have recognised her ability and potential.”