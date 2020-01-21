Yorkshire is facing a looming skills crisis, according to study from the Prince’s Trust

Two thirds of employers in Yorkshire believe school leavers do not have the skills they need for the world of work, according to a new study.

The survey of employers, young people and teachers released today by The Prince’s Trust and Govia Thameslink Railway indicates that the region is facing a skills crisis.

The Futures at Stake 2020 report reveals that more than half of employers in Yorkshire said they struggle to recruit people with the skills their organisation needs.

More than a third of employers in Yorkshire believe that traditional or outdated recruitment practices are perpetuating skills shortages, while almost half agree that traditional recruitment practices are no longer working and that they need to be more innovative, the study found.

Clare Crabb, Director of the North of England for The Prince’s Trust said: “It is deeply concerning that so many young people seem to be leaving school in Yorkshire without the skills they need for work. This has to change in order to see young people excelling in the workplace, no matter what their background, and employers filling skills gaps in their sector.

“At The Prince’s Trust, we work with teachers and employers across Yorkshire, helping to bridge the gap between school and the workplace and upskilling young people for the jobs of the future.

“We also provide employers in Yorkshire with innovative methods of recruitment, such as our employability courses for young people, and we are relentless in our efforts to ensure all young people have the tools they need to start their career.”

Patrick Verwer, Chief Executive of Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) said: “This research highlights how employers need to adapt their practices to attract young people to avoid a skills crisis in their organisations.”

A sample of 2,252 16-30 year olds and 1,004 employers took part in the online survey.