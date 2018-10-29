Yorkshire milliner strikes a chord with Gok Wan

A Yorkshire milliner has secured a date with one of the biggest names in the fashion industry.

Sherry Richardson launched her business ‘Hats by Sherry’ in February this year after deciding to take the plunge and build a business around her love of millinery. Since launching her business, Ms Richardson, from Barnsley, has created two new fashion labels, Sherry R which produces custom made commissions and Sherry baby which offers a range of ready-to-wear hats.

She contacted the Sheffield City Region Launchpad programme to seek business advice.

A spokesman said: “Working with a dedicated business adviser, Sherry has benefited from one-to-one advice as well as attending workshops organised by the ERDF (European Regional Development Fund) funded programme which gave her the confidence to launch her facebook business page.”

“To her surprise, the images struck a chord with one page viewer: celebrity style guru Gok Wan, who made contact and asked Sherry if she would be interested in seeing her designs come to life as part of his ‘One Size Fits All’ catwalk show, which comes to Sheffield on November 3.”