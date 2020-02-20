Yorkshire operations boost construction firm Morgan Sindall

Construction and regeneration firm Morgan Sindall has been boosted by a strong performance at its Yorkshire operations.

The firm announced good profit growth in 2019. Adjusted operating profit jumped 11 per cent to £90m after revenue rose 3 per cent to £3.1bn.

Muse Developments, the group's urban regeneration and property development division, said planning consent was achieved on eight projects with a total development value of £550m in Leeds, Cheadle Royal, Canning Town, Millbay, Hucknall, Brentford and Salford.

The company’s order book and forward development pipeline now stands at £2.3bn, including three major new projects in Rotherham, Slough and the Wirral, of which Muse’s share totals a gross development value of £400m.

Muse was also selected as the preferred developer for a Grade A office development at City Park in Bradford.

At Logic Leeds, Muse's flagship industrial and distribution development, a multi-million pound fit out is soon to complete for electronics giant Premier Farnell’s state-of-the-art distribution hub, which is the largest ever pre-let warehouse development in Leeds.

The building was bought by Aberdeen Standard Investments for more than £39m. Muse has recently sold two further units, totalling 56,000 sq ft, with construction due to complete in autumn this year.

Muse and Rotherham Borough Council are finalising legal agreements to deliver a new landmark, mixed-use destination at Forge Island in Rotherham. The scheme includes a cinema, food and drink outlets, a hotel and a car park, with a new pedestrian bridge connecting it to the wider town centre. A planning application will be submitted later this year, with construction commencing in 2021.

In Bradford, Muse was recently selected by the City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council to deliver a new office development at the award-winning City Park, as part of the council’s wider repurposing of the city centre.

The innovative, BREEAM "Excellent" rated 56,403 sq ft Grade A office building will be located close to Centenary Square.

Matt Crompton, managing director at Muse, said: “2019 was another strong year for Muse, with performance in line with expectations and significant progress on many of our key regeneration schemes across the UK. We continue to collaborate with our partners to create innovative new places, bringing together the best of the public and private sector to deliver real transformational change and maximise social impact.

“One of our key focus areas going forward is working closely with local authorities to help them ‘re-imagine’ their high streets by looking at alternative, complementary, sustainable uses for town centres. We already have a strong track record of creating vibrant new places, specifically designed to serve their local communities.

“Some of the year’s highlights include another major pre-let and forward funding deal at our flagship industrial and distribution development, Logic Leeds."