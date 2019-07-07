Yorkshire Payments moves to high street in Brighouse

A payment technology company has relocated to a new 5,850 sq ft office in Brighouse town centre as part of a six-figure investment that is expected to create up to 80 new jobs.

Yorkshire Payments has moved its operations to the grade two listed former Bethel Chapel building on Bethel Street.

James Howard, founder and managing director of Yorkshire Payments, said: “As a business, we are fiercely proud to be based in Brighouse and we want to buck the trend by moving back to the high street, rather than away from it. Our whole way of doing business is centred around supporting independent, local and regional companies, and we’d be contradicting that if we tucked ourselves away at on out-of-town business park.”

The business was founded in 2013 by Mr Howard. The company now has over 3,500 clients across Yorkshire including the John Smith’s Stadium, Bradford City Football Club, and the Piece Hall. Mr Howard said: “As part of our move back to the town centre to increase our office space from 900 sq ft to almost 6,000 sq ft, we hope to help attract new customers and clients to the shops and businesses in Brighouse.

“We have hundreds of meetings each month with individuals and companies from all over Yorkshire, and we hope the retailers that surround us in the town centre will be able to capitalise on this additional footfall to the high street.”

He added that the firm was looking to add between 60 and 80 new staff over the next 36 months.