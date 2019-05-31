Yorkshire Post launches media campaign for National Business Awards

The Yorkshire Post is launching a new media partnership with sister newspaper the i for The Lloyds Bank National Business Awards.

The i newspaper’s business editors will use their knowledge and insight to judge the SME category of the awards and will present the winner with their trophy at an awards event in November.

Sarah Austin, awards director at Lloyds National Business Awards, said: “The i newspaper’s ethos of open-mindedness, its compact size that makes it appealing to busy readers, and its commitment to providing quality news and insight has earned it a readership profile strongly aligned with entrants and participants in the National Business Awards.

“JPIMedia’s strong offering of regional newspapers, in particular The Yorkshire Post and The Scotsman, means the National Business Awards will reach locally-focused businesses, which can in turn access publicity in those newspapers should they become a finalist.”

A quality newspaper with no political affiliation, the i newspaper currently reaches 6.2 million people every month and has seen circulation revenue year-on-year growth of around 5 per cent, demonstrating that the commitment to providing a balanced voice is clearly resonating with consumers.

JPIMedia said the i newspaper’s "Free Thinkers" readers want unbiased information to help them decide for themselves about key issues.

In digital, inews is currently the UK’s fastest-growing news website with an audience growth of 457 per cent in 12 months. It took the top spot as the most trusted website in Britain earlier this year, according to PAMCo - the industry recognised audience measurement currency for national news brands.

The Yorkshire Post, well known for its hard hitting campaigns such as #OneNorth, topped the table for the most trusted newsprint title in the PAMCo research while The Scotsman, Scotland’s national paper, currently reaches over 2 million monthly people in print and online.

Acting business editor at the i newspaper Laurie Havelock said: “We’re delighted to be the new media partner for these awards, and I’m looking forward to finding out details about interesting SMEs when I judge that category.

"Business forms an important part of i newspaper’s coverage our coverage and in the current news climate, we understand how important it is for firms to be kept

informed on key issues and how they may be impacted.

“Business owners and employees know they can access the facts by reading the i newspaper and make up their own minds about how best to inform business decisions, regardless of the size of the company.

"The Yorkshire Post and The Scotsman have both been avid supporters of local business for many years and their involvement in these awards will be invaluable.”

Entries close on Friday June 7. For more information, please visit the website: https://www.nationalbusinessawards.co.uk