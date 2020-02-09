Yorkshire Post photographers do the business with nominations for national award

Have your say

Two Yorkshire Post photographers have had their excellence recognised once again after being nominated for a prestigious national award.

Simon Hulme and James Hardisty have been shortlisted for an accolade at this year's UK Picture Editors' Guild Awards.

Barry Brown in the smokehouse at Fortune's Kippers, Whitby.'Picture: Simon Hulme

Both men have been nominated for the Business Photographer of the Year award after impressing judges with a stunning portfolio of images showcasing the thriving industries across Yorkshire.

The highly-acclaimed awards are distinctive in that panels of judges consist only of working picture editors from national and regional newspapers.

Both men have been nominated for the awards on multiple occasions.

Simon Hulme, who has worked for the paper since 2001, was named Regional Photographer of the Year at the awards in 2017.

Chocolatier Stephen Trigg, From Lauden Chocolate, Bramley, Leeds.'Picture: Simon Hulme

Mr Hulme said: "I'm delighted to nominated for the business award for the third year running.

"These are the national awards every press photographer aims for. It's an honour to be recognised when the competition is so tough."

Mr Hulme's entries for this year's awards included a feature on Holmfirth Vineyard and an image of chocolatier Stephen Trigg, From Lauden Chocolate, Bramley, Leeds,

His entry also included an atmospheric image of Barry Brown in the smokehouse at Fortune's Kippers, Whitby.

A lone poppypictured by Eggborough power station.'Picture: Simon Hulme

Other images included a lone poppy pictured by Eggborough power station and Ryan Atkinson in the meat store at R&J Yorkshire Finest Farmers, Kirkby Malzeard, Ripon.

Mr Hardisty, who has been a Yorkshire Post photographer for 26 years, was nominated for an image from the launch of a masters degree course on the offshore wind industry at Hull University.

A stunning shot of master farrier Sarah-Mary Brown hard at work at Manor Cottage Farm, Crathorne, Northallerton also caught the judges' eyes.

Mr Hardisty's entry also included Jennie Gill, silversmith and jewellery maker, in her studio at Persistence Works, Brown Street, Sheffield.

Prof James Gilbert, programme leader for off-shore wind engineering at Hull University. Picture: James Hardisty.

A patriotic shot of Andy Ormrod, managing director of Flying Colours flag makers, Knaresborough, was also submitted.

Mr Hardisty said: "Simon and I aim to keep our standards consistently high so it's great to see our hard work recognised.

"It is always a challenge producing high quality. Every job is different and you never know quite know what how things are going to turn out.

"You just have to trust your experience and creativity to do the best job you can."

The award winners will be announced on March 9.

Master farrier Sarah-Mary Brown, of Manor Cottage Farm, Crathorne, Northallerton. Picture: James Hardisty

Jennie Gill, silversmith and jewellery maker, in her studio at Persistence Works, Brown Street, Sheffield.'Picture: James Hardisty