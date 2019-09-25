Yorkshire shoppers want to retail to be greener but don't want to pay for it

Consumers increasingly expect the goods they buy online to be delivered to their door in an environmentally friendly way – but are unwilling to pay for the additional costs involved.

A new Barclays Corporate Banking report shows Yorkshire shoppers reluctant to pay more for recycling schemes, sustainable packaging and low carbon deliveries, but 40 percent said offering rewards were the most effective way of getting them to be ‘greener.’

Amazon warehouse

Younger people in the UK who are seen as the most engaged on environmental issues, said they would want something in return, like discounts or vouchers, to change their behaviour and cut down on waste.

The information is published in the bank’s Is Sustainability the New Loyalty in Retail and Wholesale? report.

The survey of 2001 UK adults and 518 senior retail decision makers across the UK found

that cost remains the top

priority for consumers, followed by the speed and reliability of deliveries.

However, when differentiating between retailers, consumers were more likely to choose businesses that offered ‘green’ options such as sustainable packaging and doorstep recycling schemes, where drivers take away unwanted boxes.

Retailers efforts in reducing waste, cutting energy usage and boosting recycling have also been recognised with consumers rating them as the most effective force for driving change.

The findings come as British businesses plan to spend billions of pounds on sustainable delivery options. Despite the tough retail environment, 50 per cent of retailers in Yorkshire said they would invest a ‘significant amount’ on sustainable deliveries over the next five years to help drive growth.

Tony Walsh, Head of Mid-Corporate at Barclays, said: “Yorkshire shoppers are increasingly influenced by brands’ sustainability credentials.

“Retailers have to recognise that it’s not a choice – they must be able to demonstrate that sustainability is top of their agenda if they are to retain and attract new customers, whether that’s through greener delivery options, packaging or wider supply chain improvements. The elephant in the room is who is expected to fund these sustainability efforts, with our research showing that consumers are largely unwilling to foot the bill. Hard pressed retailers don’t have a lot of wiggle room at the moment.”