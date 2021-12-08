Yorkshire small businesses celebrated in new Samsung photography series by Lucinda Grange

Samsung has revealed the photography series, titled Wondershots, which celebrates the bold, diverse, and eclectic side of small businesses in the UK, from an indoor climbing wall sprawling through achurch, to the sprawling hills of the Yorkshire Moors showcasing a local llama trekking business.

Commissioned on behalf of Samsung for Business, the documentary-style series has been captured by British extreme photographer Lucinda Grange, who travelled across the UK with her team to put her daredevil camera techniques to work.

The series is a celebration of the dynamism of small British businesses who are able to work wonders from anywhere, powered by technology.

In Good Company: a curated street art project founded in Leeds that connects with a network of global artists online and offline to bring more art, fun and colour to the city’s architecture.

The launch of Wondershots arrives at a time of increasing prominence for small businesses across the UK. Recent research conducted by Samsung for Business revealed that one third of people would prefer to work for a small business, which peaks at nearly half (43%) for those in the 18–24-year-old age bracket. The study also found that over a third (34%) of Brits would prioritise shopping at a smaller business in their local area for products including food and flowers, highlighting the nation’s shift in values post pandemic towards more individual and smaller community-driven organisations.

The businesses involved in the Samsung Wondershots photography series are:

· Lealholm Llamas: a llama trekking company providing unique tours of the Yorkshire Moors with its four amazing llamas: Tina, Debs, Cher and Dolly. They were able to pivot digitally during the pandemic, helping them support new revenue streams and connect with customers online.

Climbing wall in Bristol

· Plane Industries: from 35,000 feet to the middle of your living room, a team of designers and manufacturers at Plane Industries build furniture from authentic aircraft parts. Technology is essential to the design and concepting of new products so they’re heavily reliant on tech to get to a finished product.

Ms Grange said: “Just like the risks I take with my photography, UK businesses are also taking on their own risks to be able to run profitable companies. I loved the idea of being able to capture these unique businesses in unconventional ways, reflecting the fact that business doesn’t have to be static if they’re powered by the right tech. I loved the ambition of Samsung’s photography series and was thrilled to be able to bring their vision to life in a bold and dynamic way.”

Commenting on the launch of the Wondershots photography series, Joe Walsh, Director of Business Technology Solutions at Samsung said: “The pandemic sent shockwaves through the world of work, but it also spawned the creation of new sectors and supercharged the potential of SMEs in all parts of Britain.

Whether that’s effectively connecting employees no matter their location, supporting productivity when on the move, or providing a platform to drive sales, technology has been the fuel propelling SMEs to work wonders from wherever – something many thought wasn’t possible during the pandemic. By partnering with Lucinda to launch our Wondershots photography gallery, we wanted to show that business doesn’t have to be from behind a desk, and this photography series lifts the lid on the vibrancy of UK businesses powered by technology.”