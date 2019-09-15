Yorkshire stately home Rossington Hall set for dramatic restoration programme

It stands on an estate once let to the Earl of Northumberland during the reign of Henry VI.

Now Rossington Hall has secured a multi-million pound refinance package as it looks to grow its business and ensure another few centuries of history.

Rossington Hall has been restored to its former glory

Rossington is owned by Gary Gee of Migar Homes Ltd. It had been unoccupied for several years and fallen into disrepair until Mr Gee’s firm took it on and began a restoration programme of the Grade II listed property.

Mr Gee said the deal with challenger bank Shawbrook will help it build on the work to make it a top class hospitality destination.

Mr Gee, of Migar Homes, owner of Rossington Hall, said: “It was fantastic to get the refinance deal over the line thanks to the tremendous support and work from Nick Salmons at Shawbrook Bank and all concerned at Andrew Jackson. It felt a realteam effort from start to finish. We look forward to continuing the restoration of the estate to bring it back to its full former glory.”

The original home is thought to have been built in the 1770s. Destroyed by fire around 100 years later with the current building constructed in 1883.

Rossington Hall

Azher Quyoom, partner with Andrew Jackson solicitors who helped lead on the deal said: “Unoccupied for several years, Rossington Hall had fallen into disrepair.

“In 2011 it was purchased by our client, Migar Homes, who meticulously undertook the huge task of sympathetically restoring the property to its former Victorian glory whilst carefully adapting the Grade II listed property to modern use.

“The property now operates as a stunning top tier hotel and wedding venue, attracting guests from across the region and beyond.

“The bespoke refinancing package and support from Shawbrook Bank is perfectly suited to the needs of the business and will allow refurbishment work to continue on the Hall and the Estate, preserving this iconic property for future generations.”

Nick Salmons, relationship director at Shawbrook Bank, added: “We spent a good amount of time with the owner of Rossington Hall, Gary Gee, to really understand what he was trying to achieve and I’m pleased we were able to help fund this wonderful historical site.

“Our funding package will allow him to continue to develop the hotel to support the growth of the business.”

The land on which Rossington Hall is based was part of Rossington Common, which originally belonged to the Salvyn family.

The then Doncaster Corporation elected James Stovin as town clerk in the 1770s and leased him the estate. James moved in to the newly constructed mansion.

The building was named Shooters Hill until the fire which destroyed it.

It had a variety of owners until its closure in 2008. It lay empty until Mr gee and his team took control and began its restoration.

It reopened in summer 2012 as a luxury wedding, conference and dining venue.