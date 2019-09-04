Yorkshire Water owner sells North Bierley Water Treatment Works in West Yorkshire

The property trading arm of the owner of Yorkshire Water has sold the 57 acre North Bierley Water Treatment Works site in West Yorkshire to Opus North for an undisclosed sum.

Opus North will start on site in the first quarter of 2020 developing the first unit of circa 370,000 sq ft of a new industrial scheme.

Keyland Developments, the property trading arm of Kelda Group and sister company to Yorkshire Water, secured planning consent last year from Kirklees Council to regenerate the extensive site, which has been redundant for almost 20 years, into a major commercial development of circa 400,000 sq ft of industrial and employment space which could deliver some 800 new jobs.

The site is located at the intersection of the M62 Transpennine motorway and M606 Bradford link and was launched to market at the end of last year by Dove Haigh Phillips.

The purchase by Opus North reflects the Yorkshire-based developer’s focus on the industrial and logistics sector following the delivery of several major retail schemes across the North of England and will add to its current £150m development programme.

Peter Garrett, managing director of Keyland Developments, said; “The sale of the North Bierley site will make significant headway in providing new industrial accommodation and employment opportunities in a region that is currently experiencing severe shortages.

“The delivery of a major employment scheme, as facilitated by the planning consent, will also help to support businesses in the local area and bring about new jobs.

“Unlocking strategic, dormant land such as this across Yorkshire is critical to the region’s economic success and we are excited to see Opus North realise the wider vision for this important site.”