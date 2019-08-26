Your top business stories for Bank Holiday Monday

This is Greg Wright, The Yorkshire Post's deputy business editor, and here are five stories to entertain you on a bank holiday.
Meet the business woman who is stepping forward to fight for equality.
>Our latest business profile
Meet the man providing a vital service to those inside
>Our latest My Passion column
Thousands of jobs are set to be created in Leeds
>Major announcement from L&G
Yorkshire firms head to the US
>Panintelligence opens first overseas office
Henry Boot is helping the region to prosper
>The latest results from Henry Boot