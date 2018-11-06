Zoo Digital delivers 17 per cent rise half year revenues

ZOO Digital Group plc, the provider of cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services for the global entertainment industry, today revealed that it had enjoyed significant growth over the last half year.

In the six months ended September 30 2018, revenues increased by 17% to $14.9m.

The company said it had made important investments across the business to drive additional growth.

It also launched a new facility in Dubai for Arabic language services

Stuart Green, the CEO of ZOO Digital, commented: “I am pleased to report on a period of continued growth alongside strategic investment to support business expansion in the second half and beyond.

“We have made significant enhancements to our cloud platforms to support new services, operational efficiencies and scalability, further building on the group’s competitive advantages and raising the barriers to entry.

“Trading in the second half of the year has begun positively, with the flow of subtitling orders returning to levels higher than prior to the disruption of the first half, and dubbing orders continuing to grow. We are confident in the prospects for a strong and cash generative second half and anticipate overall full year performance will be in line with market expectations.

“All the indicators are that the global media localisation market is continuing to grow strongly, fuelled by demand for a greater volume of original content, delivered through an ever-expanding number of digital channels in a growing number of languages. The expansion of our localisation service into dubbing has significantly increased the breadth of our offering, the size of the addressable market and enhanced our competitive positioning.

“We are just at the very start of our journey and look to the long-term future of the company with great excitement.”