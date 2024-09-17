AFTAL Authentication Launches in the UK: Elevating Standards in Autograph and Memorabilia Authentica

The UK’s autograph market, which is worth in excess £40 million, is set to take a significant step forward in ensuring the authenticity and integrity of autographs and memorabilia, thanks to the launch of AFTAL Authentication.

AFTAL Authentication is the first company of its kind in the UK. The business, headed up by Managing Director Mark Kirkup, aims to bring a new level of confidence to collectors, dealers, and enthusiasts across the country.

In a market where the value of autographs and memorabilia is closely tied to their authenticity, AFTAL Authentication’s entrance into the UK scene is set to redefine industry standards.

AFTAL Authentications network of Autograph Authenticators in the UK will offer consumers the assurance that all items are verified and authenticated according to internationally recognized standards. The company boasts over 200 years of collective experience within the team across the sport, film, music, TV and vintage autograph sectors.

The company’s certified experts will provide a thorough examination and certification of autographs and memorabilia, ensuring that only genuine items make it to market. Buyers are safeguarded against fraudulent practices, creating a safer and more transparent marketplace.

Mark Kirkup said: "AFTAL Authentication launching in the UK is a major milestone for the autograph and memorabilia industry.

"Our goal is to enhance consumer confidence by providing access to trusted, reliable authentication services. Collectors in the UK can now enjoy the peace of mind that comes with knowing their investments are secure and authentic.

“We want to not only protect the industry that we love but also the consumer and remove as many fakes from the marketplace as possible.

“The business has been a long time coming. Previously people would need to send autographs to the US to gain accreditation and now they will be able to come to us.

“For just £10 we will be able to give a first opinion as to whether we believe an autograph to be genuine or not. It means people will be able to buy with confidence moving as well as see if they are sitting on small fortune with a certified signature.”