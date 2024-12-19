Anchor care home does Strictly!

An Anchor care home in Leeds raised hundreds of pounds for a local hospice by holding a special event inspired by the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The Manor House Roundhay Does Strictly was a massive success with the home’s café transformed into a dance floor and visitors welcomed by a red carpet and bubbly.

Seven professional dancers from the Caprice Dance Academy competed for the winner’s trophy and danced in various styles including cha cha cha, jive, quickstep and waltz.

Three of The Manor House Roundhay’s residents Sylvia, Val and Heather formed the judging panel alongside Janet, a representative from the charitable cause St Gemma’s Hospice.

The audience included other residents, local businesses and members of the local community. Residents and families were invited onto the dance floor at the end for a group disco.

The result of the competition was a three way tie between dancers Reuben, Jacob and Amy who accepted their trophy together.

Resident Grahame said: “I thought the day was a brilliant success and must be credited ot the hard work of everyone involved.” One of the judges, Heather, said: “The dancers were truly amazing. I was so happy when we had the chance to get up and dance with them.”

The owner and manager of Caprice Dance Academy said: “This prestigious event saw Caprice dancers take the floor and wow the audience and judges with tassels, glitz and glam. It was just fantastic.”

Donations are still pouring in, but the home expects to have a grand total of money raised for the hospice by the end of the week.