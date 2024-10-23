Crime and safety fears top South Yorkshire’s Vital Signs survey

Plans to tackle crime and safety fears in South Yorkshire have been set out by the region’s Community Foundation after the issues came out top in a major report.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Vital Signs 2024 survey, carried out by South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF) to identify local priorities, revealed crime and safety as key concerns, particularly amongst the disabled and LGBTQ communities, elderly individuals and women.

The seven-month study, supported by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, collated the views of people living in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a special Vital Signs event, held at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, in Rotherham, SYCF announced ambitions to launch a new programme which would support local communities by awarding grants to groups and organisations tackling crime and safety fears.

Chris Booth-Mayblin, Michelle Dickinson, Rachael Farrell, Andy Kershaw, Karen Walke and Ruth Willis from South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation at the Vital Signs launch.

Ruth Willis, CEO of SYCF, said: “Residents’ perceptions of crime and safety in the community are extremely concerning. Our research shows genuine fears about various types of crime, including drug-related, property and violent crime as well as anti-social behaviour, with feedback highlighting a lack of support and economic disparities as underlying causes.

“The impact on communities is significant with many people feeling unsafe in their neighbourhoods, especially at night. Crime and anti-social behaviour are negatively impacting residents' daily lives and enjoyment of their neighbourhoods.

“As a Community Foundation, our work is dedicated to improving the areas we serve and making a positive difference, which is why were keen to do all we can to support local people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vital Signs data has been collected by SYCF through community surveys, focus groups and using a combination of local knowledge and official research to measure the vitality of a community.

SYCF’s host Andy Kershaw with guest speaker Helen Butler, who is a member of Motiv8 - a Doncaster-based groups which supports people with disabilities.

Members of the public were asked a series of questions about their local area linked to ten key themes - Stronger Communities, Work and the Local Economy, Education and Learning, Disadvantage and Inequality, Housing and Homelessness, Crime and Safety, Arts and Heritage, Natural Environment, Healthy Living and Mental Health.

Disadvantage and socio-economic inequality, housing and homelessness and work and the local economy were also ranked in the top four by South Yorkshire residents.

Chris Booth-Mayblin, chair of SYCF, said: “The latest research highlights a complex picture of crime and safety in our communities, with residents facing a range of challenges and concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why our Vital Signs survey is such a critical piece of work. By collecting the opinions of seldom heard marginalised and minority voices, it enables us to identify some of the most prevalent issues facing communities throughout South Yorkshire.

“From this, we can develop tailored programs as part of a multifaceted approach to tackling crime and safety fears in our region.”

At the event, delegates heard from community groups including In2Change – a young offender education centre in Hillsborough - as well as organisations which have benefitted from funding linked to Vital Signs 2021, which highlighted work and the local economy as a top concern.

From this, SYCF created the three-year Moving On Up (MOU) programme - awarding grants of up to £15,000 for community organisations addressing unemployment for young people aged 14-30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost £300,000 has been awarded to 24 groups and organisations across the region as part of SYCF’s MOU programme. One of the groups to benefit is The Work Wise Foundation - a South Yorkshire charity providing employability skills to young people.

John Barber, CEO of The Work-Wise Foundation, who spoke at the event, said: “We received a £15,000 grant towards the delivery of our 'On-Track to Employment' programme which offers employability training to young people and those about to enter the world of work.

“The feedback we’ve received directly from students, teachers and parents has been fantastic and showed all participants have increased their attributes, skills and knowledge about being better prepared for careers choices and for what the world of work expects from them.

“Vital Signs is such a valuable tool for South Yorkshire because it identifies specific needs and priorities. We are incredibly grateful to SYCF for supporting our work. The funding has made a huge difference.”