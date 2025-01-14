Local care home hosts free community menopause awareness coffee morning

Staff and residents at Highfield care home in Scarthingwell, Tadcaster have invited neighbours and friends from the local community to their free menopause awareness coffee morning.

Taking place Saturday January 25 from 10am, residents from within the local community will have a chance to meet and chat over tea or coffee to share their experiences and discuss the impact on mental and physical health, menopause has. Highfield Care Home will have guest speaker Stephanie Richardson from Talk Menopause and Donna Dabell from Flawless by Donna, to discuss coaching and complementary therapies.

General Manager of the home, Luke Owens said: “Our menopause coffee morning can provide a supportive space for individuals to share experiences, gain insights, and offer emotional support to one another. Creating a community where people feel comfortable discussing their journeys can make a significant difference in reducing stigma and promoting understanding around menopause.”

