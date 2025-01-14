Local care home hosts free community menopause awareness coffee morning
Taking place Saturday January 25 from 10am, residents from within the local community will have a chance to meet and chat over tea or coffee to share their experiences and discuss the impact on mental and physical health, menopause has. Highfield Care Home will have guest speaker Stephanie Richardson from Talk Menopause and Donna Dabell from Flawless by Donna, to discuss coaching and complementary therapies.
General Manager of the home, Luke Owens said: “Our menopause coffee morning can provide a supportive space for individuals to share experiences, gain insights, and offer emotional support to one another. Creating a community where people feel comfortable discussing their journeys can make a significant difference in reducing stigma and promoting understanding around menopause.”
Highfield care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Highfield provides residential care and dementia care for 66 residents from respite care to long term stays.