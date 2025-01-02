Out with the old, in with the new at Osbaldwick care home

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Meadowbeck care home, in Osbaldwick, York, celebrated bringing in the New Year in style when Big Ben struck midnight this New Year’s Eve.

Meadowbeck’s New Year’s Eve party was in full swing with live entertainment with the wonderful Nikki, with everyone singing and dancing along waving fun props to timeless party songs, linking arms to the big finale “Auld Lang Syne”.

Residents enjoyed a glass of bubbly, cocktails and a festive feast prepared by our activities team and head chef.

General Manager, Annaliza Kemp said: “Our residents love a party and New Year’s Eve has to be the best reason to stay up late and see in the New Year. We’re all really excited to see what 2025 has to offer us all.”

David, resident at Meadowbeck said: “It was lots of fun to join in the party and count down to the start of 2025, It’s been a long time since I got to party and celebrate New Year’s Eve surrounded with friends – I love the excitement of New Year!!”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.