Royal British Legion helps care home celebrate Veteran Friendly status

The President of the Bradford Central branch of the Royal British Legion joined residents and colleagues at Anchor’s Ashcroft care home to celebrate it achieving Veteran Friendly Framework status.

Martin Fearnley was welcomed to the home in Undercliffe for a day of celebration and socialising to mark the home’s achievement.

Anchor’s Ashcroft in Kelvin Way had met the eight standards required to reach the necessary benchmark in an endorsement and accredited by Royal Star and Garter for their “dedication, passion and commitment”.

The celebration day featured a presentation of the Accreditation Certificate and veterans badges. Other guests included Kathryn Glass, veteran friendly framework project lead on behalf of Royal Star and Garter and music was provided by entertainer Mark Memphis.

Rob Martin, Managing Director of Care Services at Anchor, said: “We’re proud to see Ashcroft care home achieve VFF status.

“This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to providing high-quality care that honours the service of our veterans and supports their unique needs.”

Home manager Emma Ciccone said: “I am very proud of both my team and all our residents for achieving VFF status. It has involved a lot of commitment and a spirit of working together that typifies what we are all about.

“We had a fantastic day at our celebration and it is one we will always remember.”

Ashcroft resident and Armed Forces veteran Gordon Whitehead, 93, served as a radar operator in the RAF for nine years from 1949.

Gordon said: “I had a really interesting career in the forces including two and a half years in Egypt on the Suez Canal. I was also stationed at Ventnor in the Isle of Wight and Eastbourne during my time with the RAF.”

Kathryn Glass, Royal Star and Garter’s VFF Project Lead, said: “It was a great day of celebration at Ashcroft and everyone connected with the home can feel justifiably proud of their achievement.

“The application submitted by Ashcroft care home was of an exceptionally high standard and a testament to the dedication, passion, and commitment the home has for providing high-quality person-centred care for residents and colleagues alike.”

The standards homes have to meet to achieve VFF status include referencing Armed Forces status within care plans, addressing social isolation, and signposting to support services, such as their local Royal British Legion branch and other charities that provide support for veterans or partners of veterans.