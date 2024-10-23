Scampston Hall & Walled Garden Wins Gold at the VisitEngland Awards
The award was presented during a ceremony on Tuesday 22nd October at the British Motor Museum in Warwick, where Scampston achieved an impressive score of 95% in VisitEngland’s rigorous assessment process.
During the season, Scampston was evaluated by a VisitEngland assessor, who conducted a thorough review of all aspects of the visitor experience. This comprehensive assessment covered not only the magnificent gardens, grounds, and hall tours but also the café, car park, accessibility, and overall experience.
Katie Spaven, Marketing & Visitor Services Manager at Scampston, expressed her delight at the recognition, stating:
"It's fantastic to receive this award from VisitEngland. Everyone at Scampston works so hard to keep the house and gardens looking beautiful and to deliver an exceptional customer experience. From Craig in the Hall to the gardeners and Ticket Office team in the gardens; the groundsman keeping the parkland and trees safe and tidy to the small team in the office keeping things ticking behind the scenes. Everything is a huge team effort and It’s wonderful to see that teamwork recognised."
Scampston is open to visitors until Sunday, 3rd November 2024, with Halloween events taking place on Wednesday 30th and Thursday 31st October. The estate will then close for the winter season and reopen on Wednesday, 26th March 2025.
For more information about Scampston, visit www.scampston.co.uk or contact the team at [email protected].