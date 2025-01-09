Underrepresented students from Yorkshire & Humber Institute of Technology to benefit from new bursary

The bursary from rural broadband provider, Quickline Communications, will support students learning science, technology, engineering and maths skills

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rural broadband specialist, Quickline Communications, is sponsoring a bursary for students who are learning STEM subjects with the Yorkshire & Humber Institute of Technology.

The company - which is providing 170,000 hard-to-reach premises across Lincolnshire and Yorkshire with gigabit-capable broadband - has committed to making STEM education more accessible through the bursary, which will benefit more than 500 students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bursary will be used to support students from underrepresented groups, including mature students, parents, people from low income families, people with a disability and people who were previously in care.

Mark Gibson and Julian Chalk

Students who meet this criteria and are enrolled on level 4 and 5 Institute of Technology courses will be eligible for the funds, which can be put towards study costs, travel costs and additional childcare costs.

Mark Gibson, Director of the Yorkshire & Humber Institute of Technology, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Quickline Communications and it’s great to see the business’s commitment to making STEM education more accessible in the Yorkshire & Humber region.

“Underrepresented groups face a number of barriers when it comes to enrolling for, attending and achieving higher-level technical qualifications, and this bursary will play a big part in helping people from all walks of life to unlock the skills that modern industries are looking for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julian Chalk, Head of Engagement and Enablement at Quickline Communications, added: “Our whole ethos as a business revolves around accessibility - we connect rural communities that have been left behind by other providers and are on a mission to ensure that everyone has access to decent broadband, wherever they live.

“Now, we’re channelling this focus on accessibility and inclusivity into our work with the Yorkshire & Humber Institute of Technology, ensuring everyone has access to the education they need to thrive in a STEM career.”

The Yorkshire & Humber Institute of Technology is a partnership of local education providers including York College & University Centre, Selby College, Askham Bryan College, Bishop Burton College, Craven College, East Riding College, Scarborough TEC, the University of Hull and York St John University.

It also works with local employers including VISR Dynamics, The Edge Hub Limited and ESH Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The partnership aims to support learning in STEM by working collaboratively with learners, education providers and employers in the region. It creates opportunities for students and employers, as well as supporting regional economic growth.