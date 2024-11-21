York care home residents take on their own bushtucker trial with exotic ZooLab animal visit
Residents at HC-One’s Mossdale Residence care home, in Burnholme, York, were visited by ZooLab ahead of the start of ITV’s ‘I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!’
On Friday, November 15, residents welcomed ZooLab to the residential, nursing and dementia care home for an animal encounter. The team at ZooLab brought along several exotic animals for the residents to hold and admire.
Exotic animals included spiders, snakes, giant snails, cockroaches and a small bunny rabbit. ZooLab help educate people through their ethical and engaging animal encounters.
ZooLab help to change attitudes and educate people of all ages on how to protect the environment from climate change.
Julie Banks, Home Manager at HC-One’s Mossdale Residence, said:
“It was a wonderful activity, and the residents loved holding the animals and asking lots of questions. Thank you ZooLab for coming along!”