Yorkshire estate named as one of best UK attractions for EV owners
The release of Bridgeton season 3 has once again unleashed regency fever onto the nation. With part 2’s release racking up over 6.9 million views in less than a week, viewers are adapting their summer plans to live like one of the ton in the country.
In fact, searches for “Bridgerton House” have risen by 145% in the past 30 days.
But which are the best Bridgerton-inspired homes to explore? To help you live your best Regencycore life this summer, Octopus EV has compiled a list of the top country houses and estates with EV charging facilities to explore by car at your leisure.
EV-accessible country houses
The United Kingdom has some of the most well-visited historic houses and estates in the world, and while they are steeped in history, many have updated their facilities to serve the modern world. Here are the top 8 country estates and houses for electric vehicle owners, ranked by their charging facilities.
Rank
Number of EV Chargers
Location name
County
<1
12
Belton Estate
Lincolnshire
<1
12
Wimpole Estate
Cambridgeshire
2
6
Snowshill Manor and Garden
Gloucestershire
<3
4
Arlington Court
Devon
<3
4
Nunnington Hall
North Yorkshire
<4
2
Ormesby Hall
North Yorkshire
<4
2
Sandringham Estate
Norfolk
5
1
Blair Castle
Perthshire
North
Nunnington Hall, North Yorkshire
This picturesque Yorkshire manor is nestled on the quiet banks of the River Rye. Using a mix of renovation and repurpose, it is famed for its picturesque views, excellent exhibitions, and its walled gardens that are home to its resident peacocks. You can even enjoy a quick snack in their tea rooms while taking advantage of their 4 electric charging points located in the main car park.
Ormesby Hall, North Yorkshire
This classic Georgian mansion is the perfect place to feel like a true Bridgerton. With it’s genuine period-specific features coupled with over 240 acres of parkland, it offers year-round seasonal walks.
Midlands
Belton Estate, Lincolnshire
Boasting 12 11kw EV charging points, the Belton Estate is the ultimate country destination for EV owners. Built by the finest designers and craftsmen for the Brownlow family, Belton House contains extensive art and furniture collections, a world-renowned library, as well as an ancient park land equipt with a family-friendly outdoor adventure playground.
South East
Sandringham Estate, Norfolk
Steeped in history and with links to the British monarchy since 1862, the Sandrington Estate is one of England’s most iconic country houses. With its Victorian-era grandeur, the estate welcomes over 500,000 visitors to its grounds every year.
Wimpole Estate, Cambridgeshire
With its roots in the Iron Age, this site has been lived and farmed on for over 2,000 years. Now a modern estate, this National Heritage site is a fun day out for all the family. Sharing the top spot for the best home to nab a charging spot, the estate is equipped with 12 EV charging stations, a working farm, acres of magnificent farmland, and an impressive 17th-century mansion, the Wimpole Estate is a must-visit for any EV owner.
South West
Snowshill Manor and Garden, Gloucestershire
The unconventional home of Charles Wade, Snowshil Manor and Gardens is nestled in the idyllic Cotswolds. Filled with colour, theatrics, and intrigue, the manor is unlike any other estate on this list when it comes to its eclectic artifacts. With 4 EV charging stations, it is the perfect place to spend an afternoon.
Arlington Court, Devon
A true Regency-era house, Arlington Court is an unexpected jewel on the edge of Exmoor. With its famed Carriage Museum, Victorian Garden, 20 miles of footpaths, and abundance of wildlife, Arlington Court allows you to see what life was really like for your favourite Bridgerton characters.
Scotland
Blair Castle, Perthshire
Home to the Atholl family for over seven generations, Blair Castle has some of Scotland's finest views. With a rich history, the castle was once a Georgian mansion and still carries many of the features seen in the backgrounds of your favorite Bridgerton scenes.
