Yorkshire's Ryan Swain named finalist in prestigious MBCC Awards 2025

Ryan Swain, now a nationally recognised presenter, DJ, motivational speaker and community campaigner has been announced as a finalist at the prestigious MBCC Awards 2025, taking place this November at the Metropole in Birmingham.

The MBCC Awards (Multicultural Business & Community Champion Awards) celebrate inspirational individuals and businesses across the UK who make a lasting difference in their industries and communities.

Judged by a panel of respected leaders including entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and public figures, the awards highlight those who go above and beyond to create positive impact.

Ryan, born and raised in Malton, North Yorkshire, is widely recognised for his tireless work both locally and nationally. Alongside being a sought-after UK presenter and DJ – performing at some of the country’s biggest festivals and events – Ryan dedicates much of his time to:

Ryan Swain and Judge Jules together

Delivering free motivational talks in schools nationwide, championing neurodiversity and mental health awareness.

Leading the upkeep and improvement of Norton & Malton Skatepark, ensuring a safe and vibrant hub for young people.

Running Ryedale Skate School, which he launched in 2023. Since then, Ryan has taught more than 4,000 young people across local schools, after-school clubs, activity and holiday groups, and community skateparks.

Making the skate school more than just a place to learn skateboarding – it is a hub for enrichment, life skills, communication, self-confidence, and respect for public facilities and each other, equipping today’s youth with values that extend far beyond sport.

Voluntary and charity work across the region, including his hugely popular role as The Yorkshire Grinch, bringing joy to children in hospitals and communities – an act that even gained recognition in the New York Post.

Ryan has also given so much back to the music and live events industry across the nation. His high-energy presenting, quick wit, and off-the-cuff, unscripted style have earned him an elusive star quality that makes him stand out from the crowd. Always going the extra mile for artists, organisers, and audiences alike, Ryan has built a reputation as one of the UK’s most engaging live hosts.

Ryan’s determination to inspire others is rooted in his own extraordinary story. Born with a serious heart defect, he underwent major surgery at the age of four. Doctors told his family that he should not have survived – but he did.

Ryan often reflects on that second chance at life: “I know how fortunate I am. I should have died, but I didn’t – and from that moment, I promised myself I would dedicate my life to helping others. I don’t do all these amazing things for recognition or awards – although it is always humbling to be appreciated – I do them because I genuinely care about my family, my community, and the world we live in.

Swain photographed before one of his Ryedale Skate School lessons at Norton and Malton Skatepark

"In difficult times, when so many are in survival mode, it’s important to show compassion, thought for others, and care. It’s good for morale, it’s good for humanity, and if you believe in it, it’s good for karma too.”

Ryan has long been an advocate for ADHD awareness, using his social media platforms to engage with thousands of people weekly – often responding to over 100 messages from strangers asking for guidance and support.

Recently, Ryan was also diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome – a neurological condition that causes involuntary sounds and movements known as tics. Instead of hiding from it, he has chosen to speak openly, raising awareness, breaking stigma, and showing others that neurodiversity can be a source of strength, creativity, and resilience.

Speaking on being named a finalist at the MBCC Awards, Ryan said: “I’m stunned and truly blown away to be recognised for such an honour. To be named a finalist alongside so many incredible people is surreal. I want to thank my family, especially my fiancée Samantha, my children, my friends, and most importantly my fans and followers for their continued support – without you, none of this would be possible.”

Ryan Swain as the popular character The Yorkshire Grinch who will be making his way around hospitals and charities this christmas.

About the MBCC Awards