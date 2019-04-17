A council website has been taken down by pro-Julian Assange hackers calling for the Wikileaks founder to be freed.

Barnsley Council’s website was attacked and taken down as part of a campaign to free Assange, who was arrested last week.

Julian Assange was arrested last week after seven years inside the Ecuadorian Embassy. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Assange, who had taken refuge inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for seven years, is being threatened with extradition to the United States for publishing classified material including information about the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

READ MORE: Mobile company’s advice after data hack

He is also wanted for extradition to Sweden to face allegations of rape, which he denies.

In the bizarre hack, Barnsley Council’s website was hit on Tuesday morning and was down until 11:30am.

READ MORE: Doncaster customers could be affected by data breach

A council spokesman said: ‘No customer data has been lost, stolen or accessed by the attack against the council’s website and the council remained fully in control of the situation.’

READ MORE: Doncaster firm exposed in hacking documentary

Tweets from hacking groups the Philippine Cyber Eagles and Anonymous Espana claimed responsibility and added the message, ‘Free Assange or chaos is coming for you!’