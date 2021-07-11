A focus on planting for structure, form and texture creates a garden for all seasons at Cobble Cottage

The garden was a "blank canvas" when the couple bought Cobble Cottage

A passion project for owners John Hawkridge and Barry Atkinson, the garden was a “blank canvas” when they bought the house in the 90s.

And while they have designed the garden and been adding to it over the years, Mr Atkinson said that since retiring and closing his successful Leaves and Linens store in Ilkley, Mr Hawkridge has taken over the running of the garden.

Rather than using bright colours, carefully thought out planting means there is always something to catch the eye.

Careful planting has created a garden for all seasons at Cobble Cottage

From the hellebores, snowdrops and primroses which bring the garden to life in the spring to the bronze leaf cow parsley which adds height and a bit of mystery.

More than 80 different hostas can be spotted in the Cobble Cottage garden, from the mini to the maxi.

The garden opens each year for the National Garden Scheme which raises money for several charities including Macmillan Cancer Care and Marie Curie.

“When we open the garden it helps raise money for the caring charities the National Garden Scheme supports,” Mr Atkinson said.

The hostas range from mini to maxi plants.