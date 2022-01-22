Applications open for new grant to provide "cutting edge" robotics and technology to boost food production

The grant will allow farmers to invest in farming technology.

Grants of up to £500,000 are being offered through the Improving Farm Productivity Grant which is the latest instalment of the umbrella Farming Investment Fund.

Farmers can apply for funding ranging from £35,000 to £500,000 to invest in “productivity boosting” equipment such as driverless tractors, automated milking systems and robotics which harvest, spray crops and weed.

The fund will also provide grants towards new slurry management systems which the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said will allow farmers to buy equipment which lowers the acid levels in slurry. This in turn increases the nutrients for plants and reduces ammonia emissions and pollution

The new scheme, worth £25m in total, is the latest instalment of the Farming Investment Fund, which was opened by the Government in November and designed to increase productivity on farms.

There were concerns raised around the short application time when the two schemes within the Farming Investment Fund – the Farming Equipment and Technology Fund which closed for applications at the beginning of January and the Farming Transformation Fund – were announced. NFU vice president, Tom Bradshaw, described the application windows for both schemes as “tight”.

Farming Minister Victoria Prentis, speaking this week, said this specific grant has a two-month application window.

“I encourage everyone in the sector to take a look at eligibility and fund details.

“We know how important it is for farmers to identify opportunities that maximise productivity and yields. These grants are aimed at contributing towards the purchase of new and green equipment that can bring a positive change to the day-to-day operation of a farm, as well as the wider environment.”

The Farming Investment Fund is part of the Government’s Agricultural Transition Plan which is being put into place following the UK’s exit from the EU.

The move away from the Common Agricultural Policy represents one of the biggest changes to the farming industry in more than 50 years. It will see the introduction of a new system which will ‘reward’ farmers and landowners for actions which provide public good such as combating climate change, improving water and air quality and improving animal welfare.

Paul Caldwell, Rural Payments Agency chief executive, said: “If you are a farm owner and are planning to invest in your business to increase productivity in an environmentally sustainable way, this fund may be suited to your needs.

“Our new online eligibility checker is designed to make your application process even faster and easier.”

Farmers are also able to access business support through the Farming Resilience Fund.

The fund awards grants to organisations so that they can support farmers and land managers who are in receipt of Basic Payment Scheme payments.

Defra said further themed grants will open later this year and that the farming industry will play a “crucial role” in helping the Government reach its net zero ambitions for 2050.