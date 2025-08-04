Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stone curlew is a strange bird in a number of ways. Unlike other waders it prefers dry stony ground, sandy heathlands, well grazed fields and arable farmland to nest on.

It looks odd, a crow-sized bird, sandy brown with a large head and beak and huge staring yellow eyes which are useful when it is hunting invertebrates on the ground at twilight or in the dark..In East Anglia an old name is the Goggle-eyed plover.

Another feature is the stone curlew's thick yellow legs with distinctive knobbly knees- it is now placed, with a few related species from other parts of the world in a special 'thick-knees' family.

Stone curlews are a summer visitor from around the Mediterranean, arriving in February and March and leaving in autumn,Some ringed individuals have been recorded making these annual journeys for 20 years.

Along with the Great bustard the Stone curlew was once a regular breeding bird on the then chalk pasturelands of the Yorkshire Wolds.. The Great bustard was hunted to extinction in the early 19th century but the Stone curlew survived for longer with the area's last breeding pair reported in 1935.

Elsewhere stone curlews continued to decline with a low point of 150 pairs in 1985, But since then 40 years of combined efforts by conservationists and farmers to create suitable habitat has resulted in a recovery to about 400 nests each year now- a much healthier situation although continued intervention will be needed to maintain or improve this number.

The stone curlew's main strongholds are on the sandy brecklands in Norfolk and Suffolk and on the Wiltshire Downs around Salisbury and one of the best known places to look for them are on the Norfolk Wildlife Trust's Weeting Heath reserve.