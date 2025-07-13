Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board and Linking Environment And Farming event was hosted by Birkdale Farm, a 300-acre working family farm under a Countryside Stewardship agreement in the Howardian Hills National Landscape.

Frances Standen, who runs the farm near Terrington with her husband, James, showed 120 pupils from the York and Harrogate areas how arable crops are grown and the importance of nutrition for their 150 breeding NZ Romney ewes.

From hands-on activity stations to guided walks around, students got up close with crops, livestock and the people who make it all happen.

Farmer Frances Standen of Birkdale Farm, with her flock of Romney sheep.

Frances said the day had been enormously valuable to the children to experience what it was like to be in the countryside and on a farm, alongside increasing understanding and dispelling myths about agriculture.

She said: “We started the day off with all 120 children in a barn and they were asked who had been on a farm before and three hands went up.”

The children took part in a carousel of activities to explain biodiversity, arable crops, sheep, beef and dairy farming.

Frances added: “I was running the sheep activity and by the time they got to me they had done the biodiversity and arable activities and were able to tell me why it was important for sheep to eat varied diets, with us feeding them on a mixed herbal leys and access to as many plants as possible.

"So they were retaining that information, it was really inspiring.

"For some of them it was the first time they had been near an animal and they were able to touch some sheep.

"One girl said it was her dream to touch a sheep, a cow and a pig and had been able to tick one of them off. It seems such a simple thing when you’re doing it all day every day.”

The visit came as a study by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology highlighted the lack of young people entering the farming sector.

The research showed just 11 per cent of farmers in Europe are under the age of 40.

It also comes as the NFU presses the government to strengthen the future of the UK’s food security by improving the quality of how farming and food production-related subjects are taught in schools.

The union argues education improvements will not only support healthy, informed food choices from a young age, but also open up new career pathways for young people at a time the sector urgently needs skilled professionals in science, engineering and environmental management.

Frances, who runs regular events to increase understanding of nature and the farming system, said: ”For me it was also about trying to inspire people to study agriculture in some form. It’s a massive field, they can be involved in so many parts of the industry.