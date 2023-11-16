There are plenty of animal farms in Yorkshire hosting a variety of events this Christmas including a meet and greet with Santa, festive markets and picking out your own Christmas tree.

When looking for something fun to do, this season has it all.

There are so many farms in Yorkshire hosting a variety of events that suits adults and children. Activities range from shopping around festive stalls, visiting Santa’s Grotto, indulging in delicious food made by local producers, drinking mulled wine and listening to some of your favourite Christmas classics. Families will also get to enjoy the company of animals on the farm.

What’s more, you don’t even have to travel very far to experience all that Christmas has to offer. With Yorkshire’s beautiful and vast countryside, wildlife and walking trails, local farms have just what you need to elevate your festive experience.

Penistone Agricultural Show at Cannon Hall Farm. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Cannon Hall Farm

Cannon Hall Farm is hosting a Santa Apprentice experience from December 2 to December 24, 2023, where visitors can look behind the scenes at Santa’s workshop. For the third year in a row, the Barnsley farm has partnered with Talegate Theatre Productions and the Copycat Party Company for an event where visitors can join Santa on a magical adventure in a staged show performed at an indoor heated event space.

Visitors will then get to go to the Toy Factory where children can take their magic key to the elves and choose their own present. A workshop titled ‘Santa’s School For Elf-ceptional Elves’ will be held at the farm where visitors will meet two new elves Sugar and Spice and experience the winter tale full of singing, dancing and magic.

Along with all of your farm favourites, at Cannon Hall Farm this Christmas, children will get to meet reindeer Prince and Roger. All of this is included in the admission ticket price, including the indoor soft play area.

Swithens Farm

At Leeds-based Swithens Farm, Santa will be there from December 10, 2023, where you can not only visit him in his elaborately decorated Grotto, but you can also have breakfast with him before you visit. Dates for this event vary between December 2 and December 24 until 2pm and breakfast with Santa is available every Saturday on December 2, 9, 16 and 23 at 10am.

Meanwood Valley Urban Farm

Heading over to Meanwood Valley Urban Farm, there will be a family-friendly day to remember on December 9, 2023 10am to 3pm with a variety of things to do, from browsing the local arts and crafts stalls as well as food and drink options on sale. The farm is also hosting a Santa’s Grotto for children of all ages for £4 and a tombola game will be available to play.

Thornton Hall Country Park

The Christmas Adventure event returns to Thornton Hall Country Park with another variety of events to enjoy with the family. Santa has recruited a select few people to join him on a journey deep into the Yuletide Village to help their residents return the magic to the land for the main Adventure from November 26 to December 24.

Another event at the Skipton-based farm, ‘Just Be You’ families are welcome to enjoy and fully experience the magic of the interactive Christmas events on offer, it caters to children with additional needs or sensory requirements and children will get a personal visit from Father Christmas himself who will provide them with a gift.

‘The Mini Adventure’ at Thornton Hall Country Park allows visitors to dance along its Christmas village, before meeting Mr and Mrs Claus in their kitchen. It is structured slightly differently to the main adventure to suit the wandering minds of children. This event takes place on December 13 to 15 and December 18 to 21.

The Christmas Adventure event also caters to large groups perfect for schools, pre-school groups or other clubs who want to visit. Dates for these sessions are December 1, 4 to 8. New features for 2023 at Thornton Hall Country Park are Father Christmas meet and greet for a family group setting and brand new Christmas village including a new Grotto and Enchanted Tipi.

Big Sheep Little Sheep