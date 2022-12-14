ffhsdfsdfsd

Views are needed from people that own, loan and ride horses for a survey to help improve equine welfare.

The RSPCA has gathered a specialist team from The University of Bristol, Human Behaviour Change for Life, and University College Dublin who are collaborating and working to understand the current equine welfare crisis that England and Wales are facing.

The team will gather research that will look deeper into specific horse, pony, and donkey welfare subjects including breeding practices, availability of appropriate places to keep horses and patterns in abandonment.

Areas the survey will explore include the current equine breeding scene, equine supply and demand, availability of suitable places to keep horses, economic and environmental changes in the world, changes in the ‘use’ of horses, people’s practical skills with horses, euthanasia and end of life options.