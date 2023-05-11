Fire breaks out at Home Farm attraction on Temple Newsam estate in Yorkshire

A large fire has broken out at the Home Farm visitor attraction on the Temple Newsam estate in east Leeds.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Farm building involved, roof void well alight. Six hose reels used and two breathing apparatus used.”

The estate, which is owned by Leeds City Council, said: “ Due to an incident at Temple Newsam, we ask all members of the public not to visit the estate today. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Incident Commander Group Manager Matt Goodall of West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire crews from across our area are currently dealing with a barn fire on the Temple Newsam estate in Leeds.

The fire was in a barn currently being renovated

“We received the call just before 9am this morning. A total of eight fire appliances and one aerial ladder platform are currently in attendance. We have more than 30 firefighters dealing with this on-going incident, as we work to bring the fire under control, and to ensure it is contained and does not spread.

“We understand the barn was being renovated, and as a result we can confirm there are no animals on this part of the site at this time, with no livestock harmed in any way.

“We are working with our emergency services partners and the local authority. It is too early to speculate on the cause of the fire, but this will be investigated in due course.

