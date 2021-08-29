Fourteen fantastic photos of the Wensleydale Show as farming community enjoys its return

Organisers the Wensleydale Agricultural Society added more parking this year at the showground in Leyburn in anticipation of large crowds, and they were not disappointed.

As other country shows have not gone ahead this summer, Wensleydale attracted entrants from a wide area for its classes - though chairman Kenton Foster admitted many farmers' livestock would not be up to their usual show standards after a difficult two years.The Show prides itself on its successful local entry base - particularly in the dairy cattle classes - and this year a new ridden heavy horse class was introduced in memory of the late steward Alan Hutchinson.