An aerial view of the showground and a heavy horse class

Fourteen fantastic photos of the Wensleydale Show as farming community enjoys its return

Visitors to Wensleydale Show enjoyed fantastic Dales weather on Saturday as the event returned for the first time in two years.

Organisers the Wensleydale Agricultural Society added more parking this year at the showground in Leyburn in anticipation of large crowds, and they were not disappointed.

As other country shows have not gone ahead this summer, Wensleydale attracted entrants from a wide area for its classes - though chairman Kenton Foster admitted many farmers' livestock would not be up to their usual show standards after a difficult two years.The Show prides itself on its successful local entry base - particularly in the dairy cattle classes - and this year a new ridden heavy horse class was introduced in memory of the late steward Alan Hutchinson.

Photographs by James Hardisty.

1. Next generation

Blue Taylor, of Leyburn, with his two-year-old daughter Minnie and a Belgian Blue cross calf on their way to enter the beef young handler class

2. Ewe beauty

John and Wendy Atkinson, from Thirsk, with their champion Jacob ewe

3. Champion

Ernie Sherwin of Grange Farm, Nosterfield, Bedale, won the coveted Wensleydale class with his ram

4. Crowds

Visitors enjoy the sunshine

