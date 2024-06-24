The Yorkshire Agricultural Society will launch its new tweed on the catwalk at the 165th Great Yorkshire Show, which rtakes place on July 9–12.

The limited edition collection features tweed jackets for men and women as well as a tweed wrap. It will be showcased during the twice-daily Farm to Fashion shows. Using only British wool, the tweed has been designed and made in Yorkshire, with the cloth woven by Abraham Moon in Guiseley and the garments tailored by Brook Taverner, whose headquarters are in Keighley.

It incorporates the Society’s heritage green but with a signature pinstripe blue running through the weave. There are 300 men’s jackets and 300 women’s jackets, as well as limited edition wraps, which are a Great Yorkshire Show exclusive. The jackets, which retail at £250, with a 10 per cent discount for Society members, are available at the Great Yorkshire Show from Clarksons of York at Stand 327 on Eighth Avenue. The British lambswool wraps can be found on Abraham Moon’s Bronte By Moon Stand 225 on Avenue O. They retail at £80.

GYS show director Charles Mills said: “We’re thrilled to be launching our new look tweed – it’s modern, stylish and practical, and I’m sure will be a huge success.

Aimee Pearson and Niamh Woodhouse give a sneak preview of jackets made from the new Yorkshire Agricultural Society tweed, with GYS Show Director Charles Mills. Picture by Kate Mallender.

“I’m particularly pleased that we are again actively supporting our sheep farmers by using British wool, and also that the cloth has been made in Yorkshire. I was involved in commissioning the Society’s first tweed eight years ago so I’m thrilled to have had a role in the production of our new one.”

The fashion shows will be hosted by Nick Hancock and on the Sheep Shearing Stage: Tues – Thurs at 12noon and 4:30pm and on Friday at 12noon and 3pm.

And there will be a couple of well-known faces hitting the catwalk with farming influencer and arable farmer Olly Harrison taking centre stage with the models on Tuesday at 12noon. South Yorkshire farmer, YouTuber and Tiktoker Joe will model on Wednesday at the 12noon slot, while Peter Wright of Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet will feature at 12noon and 3pm on Friday.

The new Yorkshire Agricultural Society tweed wraps by Abraham Moon will cost £80.

Tickets for the Great Yorkshire Show are available in advance only: Adults £35, Children £13 and Families £86, please go online for more details https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/ticket-information/

Elsewhere around the showground some of the best animals in the UK will be competing and farmers from around the world will attend as this year’s show will host the World Ayrshire Federation Annual Conference.

In the Main Ring, the Paul Hannam Quad Bike Stunt Show will wow crowds every day as the stuntman from North Devon who raced at British Championship level, will perform jumps, tricks and multiple rolls.

VIPs guests include TV presenters Helen Skelton and Adam Henson, Peter Wright of Channel 5’s ‘The Yorkshire Vet’ and Rob and Dave Nicholson of Cannon Hall Farm, the official venue on Channel 5’s “Springtime on the Farm” where Rob and Dave are series regulars.

Models from the Farm to Fashion catwalk shows which will run twice a day at the Great Yorkshire Show.