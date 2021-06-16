Great Yorkshire Show to go ahead as planned despite delay to coronavirus restrictions being lifted

The show is to run over four days for the first time in its history from July 13-16, with visitor numbers capped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There were fears the show may be cancelled - as it had been last year - after Boris Johnson pushed back the lifting of coronavirus restrictions to July 19.

But the organisers have now confirmed the event will go ahead as planned.

The Great Yorkshire Show

A statement said: "We are delighted to announce that the Great Yorkshire Show will take place as planned despite the delay to ending coronavirus restrictions.

"The Great Yorkshire Show was planned under social distancing measures and we are continuing to work closely with North Yorkshire County Council Public Health to deliver a Covid safe show.

"We are discussing some of the details which may require additional measures to be put in place. We have already adapted the Show so that most of it is held outdoors this year and it’s been extended to run over four days for the first time in its history."

A number of measure have been put in place for the show, including selling advance tickets only and capping visitor numbers to 25,000 per day.