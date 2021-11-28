Iconic brand Fred Perry backs sheep farmers with three new designs made from British wool

Fred Perry is supporting British Wool

“We are proud to have three knitwear pieces, the Fair Isle Jumper, the Panelled Jumper and Cable Knit Jumper, made using British wool for our Q4 2021 collection," said Faye Waterfield, Brand Reporter at Fred Perry.

“The wool in all of the products is grown in the UK, the products are made in a new, state of the art factory in Haringey, North London. Truly British Products.”

Graham Clark, Director of Marketing at British Wool, which is owned by around 35,000 sheep farmers in the UK said: “We are delighted to have worked with such a prestigious brand as Fred Perry on this new exciting range of 100% British wool products.

The three pieces are in the new Fred Perry collection.