The Kilnsey Show, set in the shadow of Kilnsey Crag, took place on Tuesday (Aug 26) in what is traditionally the show which marks the end of the summer.

One of the premier shows in the Yorkshire Dales, the event has been taking place since 1897 and has a wide range of livestock competitions as well as trade stalls.

The event showcases the best of country life and farming, from baking, horticulture and crafts to sheep rearing, drystone walls and sheepdogs.

There is also the famous Crag race, which sees fell runners take part in a gruelling and near vertical 2km race.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the best pictures from the day.

Kilnsey Show Swaledale's line up for judging at Kilnsey Show. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

Kilnsey Show A good day for the Bedford family at Kilnsey Show with their Shire horses, Richard with the overall champion Theodore and his dad Robert with the champion foal Gladiator. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

Kilnsey Show Children on the miniature railway at Kilnsey Show. Photograph by Tony Johnson.