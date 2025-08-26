Kilnsey Show 2025: Best picture from historic agricultural show in the shadow of stunning crag

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Published 26th Aug 2025, 15:48 BST
It takes place beneath one of Yorkshire’s iconic landmarks – providing a stunning setting for one of the region’s premier agricultural shows.

The Kilnsey Show, set in the shadow of Kilnsey Crag, took place on Tuesday (Aug 26) in what is traditionally the show which marks the end of the summer.

One of the premier shows in the Yorkshire Dales, the event has been taking place since 1897 and has a wide range of livestock competitions as well as trade stalls.

The event showcases the best of country life and farming, from baking, horticulture and crafts to sheep rearing, drystone walls and sheepdogs.

There is also the famous Crag race, which sees fell runners take part in a gruelling and near vertical 2km race.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the best pictures from the day.

Swaledale's line up for judging at Kilnsey Show. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

1. Kilnsey Show

Swaledale's line up for judging at Kilnsey Show. Photograph by Tony Johnson. Photo: Tony Johnson

A good day for the Bedford family at Kilnsey Show with their Shire horses, Richard with the overall champion Theodore and his dad Robert with the champion foal Gladiator. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

2. Kilnsey Show

A good day for the Bedford family at Kilnsey Show with their Shire horses, Richard with the overall champion Theodore and his dad Robert with the champion foal Gladiator. Photograph by Tony Johnson. Photo: Tony Johnson

Children on the miniature railway at Kilnsey Show. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

3. Kilnsey Show

Children on the miniature railway at Kilnsey Show. Photograph by Tony Johnson. Photo: Tony Johnson

Donkeys peep out of their box at Kilnsey Show. Photograph by Tony Johnson

4. Kilnsey Show

Donkeys peep out of their box at Kilnsey Show. Photograph by Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

