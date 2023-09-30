Meet the Yorkshire couple whose dream rural business covers dog training, a cattery, cattle farming and hairdressing

Eating healthily and having the land on which to raise livestock has proven the catalyst for one of the newest couples to join the farming world, having already made their mark with animals of a different kind.

Ryan Longley and Scott Thurman moved from Pudsey to Ashtree Farm in Goole Fields in January 2022 where they run a kennels and a cattery.

Ryan says they now have cattle and sheep and that their move into first having cattle came about last summer. He’s a young man who learns fast about any animal, having already bought and sold horses, and trained and retrained dogs of all dispositions.

“Fresh meat was becoming very expensive in the shops and what you bought, when you cooked it, could see a steak could turn out half the size because it was just full of water, meaning that it had been pumped full of all the wrong kind of thing.

Ashtree Boarding and Rehabilitation Centre, Goole. From left, Scott Thurman, Sarah Maries and Ryan Longley.

“We’ve got the space here and although it’s only five acres, it was enough for us to get started. We now rent another 30 acres because we enjoy what we’re doing.

“I like cattle and I particularly like Herefords. We’ve currently got a mix of pure and crossed Herfords, Simmies (Simmentals) and Belted Galloways. We bought three of them in-calf last year and this year we put the Belted Galloway to the Angus bull that we hire from a local farmer. They are due anytime around now.

“We’re not set up big style at all. We have around 10 head of cattle at the moment and our fourth beast is going to be processed shortly. We are selling as boxed beef to friends and family through word of mouth and social media as Ashtree Farm Meats.

“We’re using the same butcher as Kelvin Fletcher, who played Andy Sugden in Emmerdale, uses on his TV programme. We’re really just getting to know everyone and the contact with Daniel Binns, the butcher, came about through a friend.

Ryan Longley with one of his sheep.

“It’s far better raising your own cattle. You know what they’ve eaten, how they’ve been looked after and ours are fed on grass. We also know they are better the more mature they are killed out at, which for us is around 29-30 months.

Ryan and Scott have recently sold the majority of their 40 fat lambs that are all Mules put to their two Clun Forest tups.

“What we’ve learned is that sheep live to die and live to escape. My butcher friend said you won’t be doing sheep by the end of year, you’ll be sick of them, but that’s not the case. We will go again, buying some ewes in lamb like we did last year.

“We do enjoy the cows and it is very much a joint effort between myself and Scott, who used to farm with sheep with his uncle in Skegness and his father manages a farm in Nottinghamshire, so Scott already had some knowledge on that side.

“It was friends of ours Emma Metcalfe and Andrew Lines of Penistone who gave us the two Clun Forest tups. The Clun is that bit different. It’s bigger and produces good sized lambs. We had 40 but we’re now down to just eight as we sold them into the meat market. Those that remain we’ll keep for us, for family and friends for over Christmas.

Ryan and Scott have only been farming in their own right for just over a year, and it is very much an add-on to their main enterprise of kennels, cattery and XXXXXXX but Ryan has a simple logic to how it compares with keeping and raising other animals.

“Foaling a horse, lambing a ewe, calving a cow is all the similar kind of environment. We’re not trying to do much more than providing nice produce for ourselves, friends and family. We’re not about to become rich out of it. We just want to enjoy having livestock and eating well.

One side of farming that Ryan believes they will give a swerve to in future is producing hay.

“We tried cutting a bit of hay last year. Let’s just say you’re only as good as the hay you bale. That was a nightmare. We now buy off a local farmer 15-20 bales at a time. He knows what he’s doing.

Ashtree Farm was already set up as a kennels business when Ryan and Scott purchased it. They have since added the cattery. They now have 28 kennels and are licenced for 55 dogs. The cattery can take 36.

“We work hard. Scott is also a hairdresser. We have a great team here and while we take all kinds of dogs we have a specialism in boarding the more difficult dogs which means we take a lot of dogs from all over the country. Our background includes a lot of rehabilitation of dogs, training and rehoming.

“Most boarding kennels don’t generally want to take difficult dogs, they want to take the fluffy, easy dogs. We do take those as well, but my big thing is this. We have systems where we don’t actually have to touch the dog. If we have an aggressive dog come in we can look after it, feed it, give enrichment without ever having to touch it or put other dogs at risk.

Ryan originally wanted to work for the police, but now finds himself working indirectly with law enforcement of a different kind through his considerable talent for dealing with dogs.

“We’ve provided dogs to the prison service, as one of our other involvements is in the training and rehabilitation of dogs. I gave one of my young dogs to Strangeways prison in London. She is going to be licenced for the National Response team for the prison service. I have also given another to Manchester prison.