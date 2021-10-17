Meet the Yorkshire Young Farmer who has been recognised for his "exemplary" voluntary work

Joe is a keen supporter of local causes.

Joe Holmes, who is chair of Worth Valley Young Farmers’ Club and a keen supporter of local causes, was chosen as the winner of The National Federation of Young Farmers’ Club’s (NFYFC) Community Supporter of the Year Award 2021.

The award is part of NFYFC’s annual YFC Achiever Awards, which recognises the achievements of members during the previous year.

Joe was revealed as the winner during an online award show introduced by NFYFC president and former international rugby referee Nigel Owens MBE.As well as volunteering himself, Joe encourages other members of the club to get involved in charity work – often tying in activities to a club meeting or event.

Joe has re-painted train stations for the local steam railway, been involved in tree planting and collecting Christmas trees, among other projects. The last festive tree collection, organised with Joe’s YFC, raised £27,000 for the local Sue Ryder hospice, where Joe is also a volunteer.

Described as a role model to others in the club, Joe said he has also found the charity events a popular way to sign up new members too.

Joe said: “It was a privilege to win this award but it’s for the whole of Worth Valley YFC as all the members have been supporting our community with me.

“My predecessors at Worth Valley YFC put so much work into the club and its members so I wanted to give back to the club and also extend that support to the wider rural community that surrounds where we all live.

“Our local Sue Ryder hospice offers such great care and support to our local area. They’ve helped the families of my friends and work colleagues so it’s only fair that we try and give something back to them.”

Joe was chosen as the recipient of the award by Welsh dairy farmer and chair of the NFU Cymru Milk Board Abi Reader, chair of trustees at RABI Jeanette Dawson and NFYFC’s vice chair Rose Bennett.

Jeanette Dawson said: “While we had a tough job choosing our finalists, we were all blown away by the amount of work Joe Holmes has been doing to support his rural community in Yorkshire.