Meet the young Yorkshire trainer who gave up marathon racing for racehorses

Ten races, two wins. These are the healthy statistics of a young racehorse trainer after two Point to Point seasons and Alex Wilson of AC Wilson Racing based at Manor Farm in Oulston is looking forward to getting started this season.

Friars Haugh racecourse near Kelso was where Alex had his first winner with Tanora in January last year and he’s hoping she can repeat at this year’s meet on Sunday 21 January, but he will also be giving a first run to Peterleigh who he purchased last year and has been showing good form in training.

“Tanora is a real stayer and getting the two wins she had last season really gave her confidence in herself. You could see the difference in her after winning at Friars Haugh. She seemed to have a swagger. She knew she’d done well.

“We’ve a few things lined up and will probably race her quite lightly but in the right places. She wants the good ground which is why she will probably get a run at Friars Haugh as it drains quite well there, even if it rains it can be quite good. Her main target is the Grimthorpe Gold Cup at Sheriff Hutton in April.

Alex Wilson, racehorse trainer of horses running in Point to Point from his yard at Manor Farm, Oulston, near York

“Pete arrived at Oulston on 22 July last year. He ran a few times for his previous owners and hadn’t done great. We’ve worked on bulking him up and he now looks the part. I can see the enthusiasm in his work, he loves the job, wants to please and the work he’s doing at home is brilliant.

“Where Tanora is an outright stayer, Pete’s been leaving her behind over a straight gallop but he needs to learn to relax a little, you have to tell him to calm down, but he’s on fire. He’s not showing any signs of tiredness after pulling up and he’s bouncing off the gallops.

We’ll give him his first run at just over two and a half miles, just to see where he is in an actual race.

“If he wins at Friars Haugh we’ll look for a race at the next level up. If he doesn’t, he will probably go to Askham Bryan College two weeks later.

Alex is revelling in his role as racehorse trainer, he ran 11-year old Last Encounter for three races in 2022 and Tanora for seven last season. He has a string of four horses to run this season.

“The others are Champ, a 5-year old who came over in October; and Paddy who arrived in December and will probably race in March. He raced last year in Ireland and just needs getting fit again.

“Champ is unnamed as a racehorse. She’s never seen a racecourse and is half-sister to Tanora. She’s a lovely sweet mare, quite small with a big heart. We will probably look at running her in February or March. She’s an unknown quantity at the minute but seems to have bags of stamina.

Alex grew up with horses all around, his dad being a racehorse trainer too and better known for his ability at reading horses’ problems as The Yorkshire Horseman.

“I rode some of my dad’s old Point to Pointers. I’ve always loved racing, but I moved away from horses in my early teens and ended up in races of my own, in athletics, running 400 metres and then 10K and marathons.

“It was meeting my partner Esme just four years ago that got me back into riding. We’d been at Easingwold school together and she’d called my dad out to see one of her horses. I went out to see her with him, we got together, we both love horses, love each other and just before Christmas Esme gave birth to our son Toby.

Alex eased himself back into riding horses before starting training them.

“It had been nearly ten years since I’d ridden, so I had refresher riding lessons. I didn’t tell dad straight away because I knew he’d be so pleased that before I knew it he’d have found me my own horse and at that stage I didn’t know whether I wanted to commit fully.

“It was mainly training I was interested in because I like studying form, having a good look at horses and finding out what makes them win. I had a retired racehorse to get myself going, then I bought my first Pointer, Last Encounter, who had been second in a Grade 1 hurdle. I only raced him three times. He did alright but was 11 when I got him, and I was learning. I learned a lot that year. I could have run him in a lower level race and he could have won, but having him proved to me that I wanted to make a career out of this.

Buying Tanora was Alex’s commitment to his future. He now runs the string of four with his dad’s support. Alex’s main income is as maintenance engineer at Morrisons’ carrots operation at Flaxby.

“I retired Last Encounter and stumbled across Tanora. Me and dad went to look at her. I didn’t have the money that trainer Sam England was looking for but became obsessed with Tanora. I applied for a loan and managed to get her.

“Jess Winton-Wright who manages Boroughbridge Livery Yard helped me and is now very much part of AC Wilson Racing team that includes dad, Esme, Jess and Holly Thomson, along with Jack Power who has come here on weekends and has ridden Tanora in six of her seven races. I couldn’t do it without them all.

“Jack is now based with Lucinda Russell in Scotland and could be getting his conditional licence, so I’ve spoken with Lyall Hodgins who has been champion jockey in the north for the past two seasons about riding for me and I’m hoping that is going to happen.