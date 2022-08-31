Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enso Green Holdings D Limited want to install thousands of panels on 757 hectares (1,870 acres) of farmland near the villages of Camblesforth and Hirst Courtney in North Yorkshire. The scheme which could deliver up to 250 megawatts (MW), or enough energy for around 62,000 homes, is just the latest proposal aimed at farmland in Yorkshire.

More than three times the size of 72MW Shotwick Solar Farm, which is said to be the biggest so far built in the UK, it will connect into the National Grid at nearby Drax power station. In April the Government said it planned to increase the UK’s current 14 gigawatts of solar capacity by up to five times by 2035.

Claire Thornber, who lives on Hagg Bush Lane near to the planned site, said: “I think everybody should be up in arms about the massive loss of productive farmland, particularly now that we are facing shortages and huge increases in prices. I’m not going to pretend I’m happy it’s around my house, but I am just concerned that we are not going to feed ourselves at this rate. I understand farmers are struggling and they can get more revenue and more reliable revenue from solar panels, but I don’t think we should be covering very good, productive agricultural land with panels.”

Ms Thornber said there were brownfield sites available, such as at the former Eggborough power station, but farmland had become an “easy target”. She wants to know why solar panels aren’t put on the roofs of new builds as standard.

Selby and Ainsty MP Nigel Adams, who grew up in Camblesforth, said the developers had made “zero effort” to contact him. He said the village would be impacted not least during construction and wanted to know if Enso had considered offering subsidised power to locals.

The MP said: “I’m alarmed at the scale of the proposed development. I would encourage all constituents to get in touch to share their views.”

A decision won’t be taken by local councillors as it’s classed a major infrastructure project, with the plans due to be submitted to the Bristol-based Planning Inspectorate in 2023. Hearings will be held, with the Inspectorate making a recommendation to the Secretary of State, who will take the final decision.

On its website, Enso claims “much of the site won’t be visible from most local residential areas” because of its design and the use of screening. It says the scheme represents an “important contribution” to meeting the UK’s legally binding target to achieve “net zero” by 2050. A “clean” source of renewables, the farm won’t release harmful emissions or pollutants.