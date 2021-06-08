Pictures show incredible web created by ermine moth caterpillars on Yorkshire hedge which they will eat from within
These pictures show the incredible phenomenon created by caterpillars on a Yorkshire hedge.
The creatures have taken over the hedge on the A661 towards Spofforth. Ermine moths make a web of protection while they eat the hedge from within, however it should cause no lasting damage to the hedge itself. All photos by Gerard Binks.
