"Sell out" charity ride raises "vital" funds for work to bridleways and horserider safety

The ride at Bramham Park raised funds for the BHS Ride Out UK campaign

More than 100 riders took part in the ride organised by British Horse Society (BHS) with the event proving so popular when it was announced, places soon sold out.

Organisers said the event, which is now in its third year was an “overwhelming success” and raised thousands of pounds for the charity’s Ride Out UK campaign.

Amy Clements, BHS Yorkshire regional manager, said the team loved running the event.

“A huge ‘thank you’ to the Lane Fox family and all at Bramham Park Estate for allowing us the use of the park,” she said. Riders taking part in the event have the opportunity to ride around the family owned estate just outside Wetherby and Amy described it as a “prestigious opportunity”.

“The ride is so popular due to its gorgeous scenery and spectacular views of the house at Bramham and the surrounding estate that this year it sold out in just four days.”

The 120 riders raised £4,000 for the BHS Ride Out UK campaign which works to help “protect, extend and maintain the off-road network, including bridleways”.

Amy said the work done by the campaign can help ensure the safety of both rider and horse as it limits time spent on busy roads.

“Events such as this provide much-needed funds which go towards the maintenance and protection of such important routes,” she said.

Since it was launched in 2015, the BHS Ride Out Fund has helped provide multi-user routes across the UK.

The ride at Bramham Park is one of a number of organised rides held to raise money for the campaign. Riders can also take part individually as part of the Rideathon, a 70-mile hacking challenge.

Amy said the ride at Bramham Park was only able to go ahead due to the support of the volunteers.

“My eternal gratitude goes to the volunteers who gave up their Saturday to make sure the ride was a huge success.

“We simply could not run events like this without them, it is a huge team effort.”

She also thanked event sponsors Hambleton Equine Clinic and photographer Gerry Slade for their support. “Of course, thanks must also go to all the riders who came out to support us and take part.

“Without them we would not have been able to raise such a substantial amount of money for Ride Out UK. We are thrilled everyone enjoyed the day!”

Riders showed their appreciation of the day with one saying it had been a “real treat” to be able to ride around the park again.

They went on to thank the BHS team behind the event.

“We really enjoyed the ride today, it was very well organised.”