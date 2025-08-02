The best of breeds are crowned at Ryedale Show

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dyland Townend, claimed the supreme cattle championship with his two-year-old British Blue heifer Clifftown That’s My Girl that he was showing with his nine-year-old daughter, Harriet.

Mr Townend, who has a 60-acre smallholding near Broughton, near Malton, with 30 to 40 suckler cows, a few pedigree blues and some commercials, said the heifer had stood out due to "show presence, a sweet and smart head, pricked ears, she’s got the ‘look at me factor’, very correct, good legs, square plates”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victory has come hot on the heels of a win at the Malton Show and a reserve title at Lincolnshire Show.

Harriet Townend, nine, with supreme cattle champion That's My Girl.

He said the first blue cow they registered, Lady Luck, was born in 2016, who had a daughter called Naughty But Nice, who won at the Ryedale Show last year and is the mother of That’s My Girl.

Mr Townend said: “She’ll do a bit more showing later this summer and then we’ll keep her in the herd.

“You have to be passionate about them and know what you’re doing calving and things like that. They’re a good breed for us. A high meat yielding breed, good mothers, plenty of milk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We do a bit of embryo work with them to get the more genetics out of those good few cows and breed them to different bulls to get the numbers out faster, making the maximum of the genetics.”

After viewing the cattle championship Wilberfoss farmer Andrew Craven joined the interbreed sheep championship judging panel, which was unanimous is agreeing Whenby Charollais sheep specialist Charles Marwood’s gimmer, which won at the Driffield Show, as supreme champion.

Mr Craven said: “There were five other outstanding sheep which could have won the title. I’ve been told I made the right decision by quite a few.”

First-generation sheep and pig farmer Anna Pennell, who moved to a 200-acre former dairy farm at Brough Park, near Catterick Garrison, five years ago with an ambition to grow her operation, said landing the reserve interbeed title with her one-year-old Wensleydale ewe would help ahead of the sales and with her breeding stock, as well as serve as a boost for the breed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said Wensleydale fleeces could be worth about £200 and the show champion was set to be sheared immediately after the show.

Ms Pennell said: “Somebody needs to keep these native breeds for the heritage and genetics. We keep the Wensleydales for the wool, we’ve got a really good wool market with them. Where the Wensleydales are now is about a mile from where the original Wensleydale ram was buried.