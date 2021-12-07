Two more bird flu outbreaks confirmed in North Yorkshire with 10 locations now affected

The latest was on December 5 near Thirsk - the seventh case near the town since November.

There was also an outbreak at a farm at Ravensworth, near Richmond, on December 3 and one at another site near Thirsk on December 2.

A bird flu warning sign outside a North Yorkshire farm in December 2020

In November there were five confirmed outbreaks near Thirsk, mostly at commercial poultry farms, and two near Leeming Bar.

Exclusion zones preventing the movement of birds have been set up around the affected farms.

In all cases the H5N1 strain of avian flu has been detected.

Housing measures have been in place for parts of North Yorkshire since November 21 following a number of confirmed and suspect cases of H5N1 avian influenza in poultry in the area.

Public health advice remains that the risk to human health from the virus is very low and food standards bodies advise that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for UK consumers. Do not touch or pick up any dead or sick birds.There is no impact on the consumption of properly cooked poultry products including eggs.