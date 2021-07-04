Upper Wharfedale Agricultural Society organisers of iconic Kilnsey Show & Sports "optimistic" the event will go ahead

Organisers Upper Wharfedale Agricultural Society are "optimistic" the Show and Sports will go ahead in August.

Organisers of Kilnsey Show & Sports have said they are optimistic this year’s event will go ahead.

Upper Wharfedale Agricultural Society is planning to hold the event on Tuesday, August 31 and said it is poised to put the final arrangements in place once future Covid guidance becomes clear.

Chairman Chris Windle, inset, said: “Despite the latest Government announcement concerning the extension of restrictions, at our recent meeting the management committee unanimously agreed to continue to plan for our 2021 showcase as though it is going ahead.

“We feel comfortable taking this decision because a great deal of forward planning is already in place which, if future restrictions permit, will enable us to run the show in a Covid-safe manner.

“The health and wellbeing of all concerned – exhibitors, officials, judges, trade stands, members of the public and the local community – remains our number one priority.”

Mr Windle said a number of measures have already been put in place including creating more space on the showground through a one-way system and restrictions on numbers allowed in marquees.

For the first time this year, organisers said advance tickets will be available online which will allow them to track potential visitor numbers ahead of show day if restrictions dictate a maximum number of people attending.

However, general admission at the gate is expected to remain available.

Upper Wharfedale Agricultural Society will be meeting on July 15 following the next Government announcement on relaxation of Covid measures to decide on their next steps for the staging of the 124th Kilnsey Show & Sports.

While last year’s on-site event was cancelled, the society was able to hold a selection of virtual classes.

To mark the return of the show, the society is revamping the website, kilnseyshow.co.uk, which will have information on the 2021 show highlights, the show schedule, full class details and how to enter as well as advance ticket bookings.