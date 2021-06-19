Entry for specators is by pre-purchased tickets only

Earlier this year, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society which runs the Great Yorkshire Show, said it planned to hold the event in July with visitor numbers capped and an extra day added to comply with Covid guidelines.

But there were concerns this week that it may be under threat after the Prime Minister pushed back the lifting of coronavirus restrictions to July 18.

However, in a statement, the YAS said: “We are delighted to announce that the Great Yorkshire Show ill take place as planned despite the delay to ending the coronavirus restrictions.

“The Great Yorkshire Show was planned under social distancing measures and we are continuing to work closely with North Yorkshire County Council Public Health to deliver a Covid-safe show.

“We are discussing some of the details which may require additional measures to be put in place. We have already adapted the show so that most of it is held outdoors this year and it’s been extended to run over four days for the first time in its history.”

This year’s event on the Harrogate Showground will see visitor numbers of 25,000 per day with entry by pre-purchased tickets only, instead of the usual 135,000 and will run from Tuesday, July 13 to Friday, July 16.

There are some new elements for the show as well as some which will not go ahead due to Covid protocol.

A new woodland trail will run along with demonstrations in the Forestry Section and for the first time ever, Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) will be showcasing its riding therapy work.

Some sections – woodcraft, cheese, rabbits and hives & honey – will show displays but not run competitions and the Cheese and Dairy Show – along with the cheese auction – will not take place this year.

The Fashion Show, WI Stand, pole climbing competition and Cookery Theatre in the Food Hall will also miss this year, although the Game Cookery Theatre which is located out on the showground will go ahead as usual.

Whether or not to go ahead with agricultural shows has been a difficult decision with many looking ahead to 2022. However, Weeton Show, held at its showground between Otley and Harrogate, will be going ahead as planned on July 18.

The annual event was cancelled last year and show secretary Candy Waller said they had suffered “very wet” events the previous two years so the committee was keen to make the show happen in 2021.

“The vast majority of the committee wanted to go ahead when we voted in February and we have been planning for months with Covid restrictions in place in case there was a change in the easing roadmap.

“We really didn’t want to lose momentum by cancelling two years running. It is difficult for shows and I think there may be some which don’t come back again. We have reduced the number of classes so we can hold the show safely and it will all be held outdoors.”

Entry is by advance ticket only, which have just gone on sale through the show’s website with a cap of 2,000 and Candy said sales were going well. To ensure it can be held safely the number of classes has also been reduced.