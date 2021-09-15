Where can I see Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen’s live show Adventures of the Yorkshire Shepherdess in Yorkshire?

Amanda Owen will be performing live in her show Adventures of the Yorkshire Shepherdess across Yorkshire. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Our Yorkshire Farm is a Channel 5 documentary series starring Amanda Owen and her husband Clive. It first aired in 2018 and documents their life as farmers living in the countryside with their nine children.

Following the huge success of the show which received a 9.1 star rating on IMDb and was nominated for a National Television Award earlier in the year, Amanda will now be performing live in theatres across the country.

In her new show, Adventures of the Yorkshire Shepherdess, she will be letting her audience in on her farming life and raising a large family in the North Yorkshire countryside.

As part of her performance, Mrs Owen will also be including visual aids of her adventures as a Yorkshire shepherdess.

She will be taking her audience on a journey of her childhood in Huddersfield and how she was inspired to leave her town behind and start a life in the countryside after reading Alf Wright’s books.

Where in Yorkshire can I see her show?

Her show will be touring across many theatres in Yorkshire.

Cast, Doncaster

The Yorkshire Shepherdess’ show will be showing in the Doncaster theatre on September 23 at 7:30pm.

Tickets to see the show cost £19.50 and are currently sold out.

Leeds Town Hall

The show is on October 8 at 7:30pm and the price is £21.45 which includes a 10 per cent booking fee.

You can find out more by visiting the website.

Middlesbrough Town Hall

Amanda Owen will be on stage on October 24 at 8pm, while doors will open at 7pm and ticket is £21.00 with a £2.50 booking fee.

You can find out more by visiting the theatre’s website.

Scarborough Spa Theatre

Her show will be in the theatre on October 31 at 2pm for the matinee and 7:30pm for the evening show.

The tickets cost £16.50 plus booking fees and you can find out more information on the website.

Hull City Hall

The show is on November 16 at 7:30pm.